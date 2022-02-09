World

Musk’s constellation of satellites could cause close encounters of a new kind

Nasa warns that SpaceX plan for 30,000 new satellites could put International Space Station at risk

10 February 2022 - 22:53 By Todd Shields and Ed Ludlow

Elon Musk’s plan to boost the SpaceX satellite fleet by 30,000 could endanger the International Space Station and hamper efforts to watch for potentially catastrophic asteroid strikes, Nasa said.

Crowding in the low-Earth orbits the satellites would occupy could impact ground-based systems that warn of possible collisions by interstellar objects. In addition, “the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) and all other Nasa assets may be impacted” by the surge in space-based platforms, the agency said in comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission...

