Climbing the corporate ladder? Then this is who you should put a ring on
Conscientious mates have big impacts on their spouses’ careers, but don’t expect agreeables to make you richer
13 February 2022 - 16:18
For an ambitious career-ladder climber, what sort of person makes the best mate? The human heart is not known for being coldly calculating, but pretend for a moment that it could be. What personality traits should be preferred?
One no-brainer is finding someone who is conscientious. Conscientiousness is one of the so-called “big five” personality traits, which are fairly measurable and stable. (The other four are extroversion, agreeableness, openness and neuroticism.)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.