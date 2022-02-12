Climbing the corporate ladder? Then this is who you should put a ring on

Conscientious mates have big impacts on their spouses’ careers, but don’t expect agreeables to make you richer

For an ambitious career-ladder climber, what sort of person makes the best mate? The human heart is not known for being coldly calculating, but pretend for a moment that it could be. What personality traits should be preferred?



One no-brainer is finding someone who is conscientious. Conscientiousness is one of the so-called “big five” personality traits, which are fairly measurable and stable. (The other four are extroversion, agreeableness, openness and neuroticism.)..