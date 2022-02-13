Old-fashioned Novavax goes some way in convincing Germans to get vaxxed

Those wary of mRNA jabs seem open to Nuvaxovid, the technology behind which has been around since the 1980s

Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long held out against getting vaccinated against Covid-19. He felt uneasy about the novelty of the mRNA technology used in two of the most commonly administered shots.



It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalised with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second jab, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. Regulators have acknowledged such conditions as a rare and mostly mild side-effect...