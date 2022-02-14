World

Insensitive bosses, the genie’s out the bottle, so best you let us work from home

Experts say employers will suffer if they force people back to work, with bosses saying remote work has led to goodwill

14 February 2022 - 19:51 By William Shaw

Just 3% of white collar workers want to return to the office five days a week, according to a poll by management consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), which warned employees will quit if bosses force them back full-time. 

Eighty-six percent of employees want to work from home at least two days a week, the consultancy said after surveying nearly 10,000 people around the world across areas including finance, technology and energy. All age groups felt the same way, they added. Workers reported a preference for commuting into cities on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, raising the prospect of empty offices for the rest of the week...

