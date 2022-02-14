Lesbians, sexually suggestive language — you name it — they’re not our friends

‘Friends’ fans in China are up in arms after the sitcom was censored, with a hashtag about it viewed 54-million times

Chinese streaming platforms Tencent, Youku, Bilibili and iQiyi have removed references to a lesbian character, politically sensitive images and sexually suggestive language from hit sitcom Friends, which returned to the services this month.



For example, in one instance the Chinese version omits Ross’s explanation for his divorce: his ex-wife is a lesbian. In the original episode Ross tells his parents: “So here’s the deal: Carol’s a lesbian. She’s living with a woman named Susan. She’s pregnant with my child and she and Susan are going to raise the baby.” His parents look at each other in shock. ..