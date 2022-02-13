Uncoupling of cases and deaths suggests end to Covid emergency phase
Effective vaccines and milder variants are improving survival rates dramatically in 2022, say experts
14 February 2022 - 19:50
The pandemic looks a whole lot different in 2022. Vaccines are working, treatments are advancing and, at least for now, the virus seems less intent on killing. The likelihood of surviving Covid-19 is improving around the world.
In the US there were nearly four times as many positive cases for each death this year when compared with the peak there last winter. In the EU, where more people have been vaccinated, this survival ratio was 11 times higher than last winter. Even in countries with lower vaccination rates, Covid-19 patients were increasingly likely to recover. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.