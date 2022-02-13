World

Uncoupling of cases and deaths suggests end to Covid emergency phase

Effective vaccines and milder variants are improving survival rates dramatically in 2022, say experts

14 February 2022 - 19:50 By Tom Randall

The pandemic looks a whole lot different in 2022. Vaccines are working, treatments are advancing and, at least for now, the virus seems less intent on killing. The likelihood of surviving Covid-19 is improving around the world. 

In the US there were nearly four times as many positive cases for each death this year when compared with the peak there last winter. In the EU, where more people have been vaccinated, this survival ratio was 11 times higher than last winter. Even in countries with lower vaccination rates, Covid-19 patients were increasingly likely to recover. ..

