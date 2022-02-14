Trump, when your accounting firm fires you, you know you’re in the dump

Mazars says it won’t take on any more Trump Organisation work, giving credence to attorney-general’s fraud case

The Trump Organisation’s accounting firm said a decade of financial statements for Donald Trump can’t be relied upon and that it won’t do any new work for the company, a development New York attorney general Letitia James said showed the urgency of her civil fraud investigation.



The firm, Mazars, notified Alan Garten, the chief lawyer for the organisation, of its decision last week in a letter, which James included in court filings on Monday urging a judge to order Trump to comply with her subpoena and document requests. The state is investigating what it says was a pattern of potential fraud involving the manipulation of valuations of key Trump properties...