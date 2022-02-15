World

Duke of baulk: why Andrew had no choice but to settle his sex assault case

A conciliatory prince now praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘bravery’ and will make ‘substantial donation’

16 February 2022 - 20:13 By Bob Van Voris

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, after years of public humiliation over sexual abuse allegations that rocked the British royal family, is sparing himself a US courtroom showdown by settling with his accuser.

The second son of Queen Elizabeth II has consistently denied Virginia Giuffre’s claim that he was one of several men Jeffrey Epstein “lent” her to for sexual abuse when she was a teenager. But his failure to get her lawsuit dismissed last month set off a cascade of repercussions, culminating in Buckingham Palace stripping him of honorific titles and royal patronages. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Prince Charles praises queen's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute Lifestyle
  2. Prince Andrew courts disaster as legal fees put strain on his finances World
  3. Prince Andrew seeks jury trial, denies Virginia Giuffre's sex abuse claims Lifestyle
  4. Royal crown slips as Queen Elizabeth gets set to mark her platinum jubilee World
  5. Prince Andrew returns military affiliations to Queen Elizabeth World
  6. Prince Andrew and the British monarchy’s right royal mess World
  7. Andrew, accuser settle lawsuit but ‘no way back’ for embattled British prince Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 17 2022 World
  2. China tries to censor outrage over its handling of chained woman case World
  3. US gunmakers face being sued for school massacres after R1.1bn deal World
  4. Beyond the Palin: court throws out ex-governor’s defamation case ... again World
  5. Duke of baulk: why Andrew had no choice but to settle his sex assault case World

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...