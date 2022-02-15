Duke of baulk: why Andrew had no choice but to settle his sex assault case

A conciliatory prince now praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘bravery’ and will make ‘substantial donation’

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, after years of public humiliation over sexual abuse allegations that rocked the British royal family, is sparing himself a US courtroom showdown by settling with his accuser.



The second son of Queen Elizabeth II has consistently denied Virginia Giuffre’s claim that he was one of several men Jeffrey Epstein “lent” her to for sexual abuse when she was a teenager. But his failure to get her lawsuit dismissed last month set off a cascade of repercussions, culminating in Buckingham Palace stripping him of honorific titles and royal patronages. ..