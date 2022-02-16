Mining imperils mysterious deep-sea critters that could save the planet

Strip-mining for minerals used in e-car batteries could make the organisms extinct before scientists can study them

As the deep ocean faces growing peril from climate change, seabed mining and other threats, scientists have discovered that seafloor sediments are home to vast populations of previously unknown organisms that may play a crucial role in carbon sequestration and marine food webs.



When researchers analysed DNA sequences taken from sediment samples from around the world, they were astonished to find that nearly two thirds were new to science, representing entire families of undescribed life forms, according to a study published on February 4 in the journal Science Advances...