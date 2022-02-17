Sydney afraid to go back in the water after first fatal shark attack in 60 years
Experts believe a white shark of at least three metres in length was responsible for the attack
17 February 2022 - 19:45
Several Sydney beaches, including the iconic Bondi and Bronte, were shut down on Thursday after a swimmer was killed in a shark attack, the first such fatality at the city’s beaches in nearly 60 years.
Drum lines, which are used to bait sharks, have been set up near the attack site while drones have been deployed as officials search to see if the shark is still in the area...
