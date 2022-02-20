Ethiopia switches on lights to economic development
First phase of multi-billion-dollar hydropower plant is on line, with the country seeking to allay neighbours’ fears
20 February 2022 - 19:35
Ethiopia began producing electricity on Sunday from its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd), a multi-billion-dollar hydropower plant on the River Nile that neighbours Sudan and Egypt have worried will cause water shortages downstream.
After flicking a digital switch to turn on the turbines in the first phase of the project, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sought to assure those nations his country did not wish to harm their interests...
