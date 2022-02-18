Former US president will need a Trump card to get out of latest mess

He fails to get Capitol riot lawsuit thrown out after federal judge rejects his claim of presidential immunity

Donald Trump must face lawsuits accusing him of inciting the January 6 US Capitol insurrection, a federal judge has ruled, rejecting the former president’s immunity and free-speech arguments.



US district judge Amit Mehta in Washington issued a sweeping 112-page opinion on Friday denying Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits. Mehta said Trump’s speech at a rally before the riot crossed the lines of both the first amendment and the protections from civil liability presidents usually have while in office...