Former US president will need a Trump card to get out of latest mess
He fails to get Capitol riot lawsuit thrown out after federal judge rejects his claim of presidential immunity
20 February 2022 - 19:35
Donald Trump must face lawsuits accusing him of inciting the January 6 US Capitol insurrection, a federal judge has ruled, rejecting the former president’s immunity and free-speech arguments.
US district judge Amit Mehta in Washington issued a sweeping 112-page opinion on Friday denying Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits. Mehta said Trump’s speech at a rally before the riot crossed the lines of both the first amendment and the protections from civil liability presidents usually have while in office...
