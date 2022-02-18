World

Former US president will need a Trump card to get out of latest mess

He fails to get Capitol riot lawsuit thrown out after federal judge rejects his claim of presidential immunity

20 February 2022 - 19:35 By Joe Schneider

Donald Trump must face lawsuits accusing him of inciting the January 6 US Capitol insurrection, a federal judge has ruled, rejecting the former president’s immunity and free-speech arguments.

US district judge Amit Mehta in Washington issued a sweeping 112-page opinion on Friday denying Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits. Mehta said Trump’s speech at a rally before the riot crossed the lines of both the first amendment and the protections from civil liability presidents usually have while in office...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Trump, children are ordered to testify in NY attorney-general probe World
  2. Trump app 'Truth Social' opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch Sci-Tech
  3. Biden allows January 6 panel access to Trump's White House visitor logs World
  4. Trump, when your accounting firm fires you, you know you’re in the dump World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 21 2022 World
  2. Will ‘aspiring Tunisian dictator’ Kais Saied spark another Arab Spring? World
  3. Cor blimey! It seems the queen will be forking out millions for her wayward son World
  4. Former US president will need a Trump card to get out of latest mess World
  5. Ethiopia switches on lights to economic development World

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season