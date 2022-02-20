World

Will ‘aspiring Tunisian dictator’ Kais Saied spark another Arab Spring?

As freedoms shrivel and the economy sputters, anger is again starting to boil in the country

20 February 2022 - 19:35 By Jihen Laghmari and Souhail Karam

TV talk-show host Amer Ayad was expecting a backlash after he used his platform to portray Tunisia’s president as an aspiring dictator. But even he was stunned by its severity.

Police seized him from his home in his pyjamas, bundled him at dawn into a car in front of his wife and young sons, and hauled him before a military court, where he was charged with defaming Kais Saied and damaging the army’s morale. He was in jail for seven weeks. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tunisian police close Supreme Judicial Council offices World
  2. Pigs might fly, but this is how SA can root out corruption, says analyst News
  3. From Algeria to Zim: how Africa’s autocratic elites cycle in and out of power Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 21 2022 World
  2. Will ‘aspiring Tunisian dictator’ Kais Saied spark another Arab Spring? World
  3. Cor blimey! It seems the queen will be forking out millions for her wayward son World
  4. Former US president will need a Trump card to get out of latest mess World
  5. Ethiopia switches on lights to economic development World

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season