Will ‘aspiring Tunisian dictator’ Kais Saied spark another Arab Spring?

As freedoms shrivel and the economy sputters, anger is again starting to boil in the country

TV talk-show host Amer Ayad was expecting a backlash after he used his platform to portray Tunisia’s president as an aspiring dictator. But even he was stunned by its severity.



Police seized him from his home in his pyjamas, bundled him at dawn into a car in front of his wife and young sons, and hauled him before a military court, where he was charged with defaming Kais Saied and damaging the army’s morale. He was in jail for seven weeks. ..