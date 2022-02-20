Will ‘aspiring Tunisian dictator’ Kais Saied spark another Arab Spring?
As freedoms shrivel and the economy sputters, anger is again starting to boil in the country
20 February 2022 - 19:35
TV talk-show host Amer Ayad was expecting a backlash after he used his platform to portray Tunisia’s president as an aspiring dictator. But even he was stunned by its severity.
Police seized him from his home in his pyjamas, bundled him at dawn into a car in front of his wife and young sons, and hauled him before a military court, where he was charged with defaming Kais Saied and damaging the army’s morale. He was in jail for seven weeks. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.