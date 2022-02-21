Show us the Mali: West African country’s workers feel the squeeze of sanctions

Economy under strain as Mali defaults on debt and embargoes lead to mass redundancies, loss of business

Mohamed Cisse used to employ hundreds of workers in Mali’s capital Bamako before economic sanctions last month shut borders and cut the lifeblood of his construction business.



Cement is scarce. Its key ingredient, clinker, comes from neighbouring Senegal, from which all but essential goods are blocked. Cisse has been forced to shut three of his four building sites...