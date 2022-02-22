Don’t get too excited: living with Covid does not mean it’s over

How relaxed restrictions work in practice will depend on how responsibly everyone holds up their end of the new deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed Denmark on Monday in scrapping most Covid restrictions for England. His “living with Covid” plan shifts the emphasis from government intervention to personal responsibility.



Johnson announced that, from Thursday, the government will no longer require people to self-isolate if they’ve had a positive Covid test. The colossally expensive contact-tracing programme will be scrapped and the unvaccinated will not have to self-isolate on coming into contact with someone who has Covid. ..