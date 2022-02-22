Don’t get too excited: living with Covid does not mean it’s over
How relaxed restrictions work in practice will depend on how responsibly everyone holds up their end of the new deal
22 February 2022 - 19:40
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed Denmark on Monday in scrapping most Covid restrictions for England. His “living with Covid” plan shifts the emphasis from government intervention to personal responsibility.
Johnson announced that, from Thursday, the government will no longer require people to self-isolate if they’ve had a positive Covid test. The colossally expensive contact-tracing programme will be scrapped and the unvaccinated will not have to self-isolate on coming into contact with someone who has Covid. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.