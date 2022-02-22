World

Why Vladimir is Putin store in Donetsk and Luhansk and why the West is worried

Autonomy allows them to veto policy, while invasion could spark worst European security crisis since World War 2

22 February 2022 - 19:40 By Bloomberg News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratcheted up tensions over Ukraine by announcing he’s recognising a pair of self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. He has also sent “peacekeeping forces” to Donetsk and Luhansk, fuelling US and European concern that Moscow is moving to take control of land internationally recognised as part of Ukraine. 

Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning any attack and Putin has said his country is not considering annexing the area. Here’s a closer look at the territories and why they are now at the centre of attention:..

