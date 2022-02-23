300-million doses gather dust as global vaccine supply outstrips demand
Continued hesitancy, communication, logistics and funds are some of the problems facing distribution officials
23 February 2022 - 19:44
The global project to share Covid-19 vaccines is struggling to place more than 300-million doses in the latest sign the problem with vaccinating the world is now more about demand than supply.
Last year, wealthy nations snapped up most of the available shots to inoculate their own citizens first, meaning less than a third of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated so far compared with more than 70% in richer nations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.