300-million doses gather dust as global vaccine supply outstrips demand

Continued hesitancy, communication, logistics and funds are some of the problems facing distribution officials

The global project to share Covid-19 vaccines is struggling to place more than 300-million doses in the latest sign the problem with vaccinating the world is now more about demand than supply.



Last year, wealthy nations snapped up most of the available shots to inoculate their own citizens first, meaning less than a third of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated so far compared with more than 70% in richer nations...