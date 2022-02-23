Bishop ‘filmed his steamy sex romps with young seminarians’

In the latest scandal to rock the Catholic church, witnesses said several anxious youngsters started drinking heavily

An Argentine bishop requested massages from young men studying to be priests and stored pornographic photos on his phone, witnesses testified on the second day of the cleric’s trial for sex abuse.



The judiciary in Salta issued a statement summarising the testimony on Tuesday, part of an unprecedented trial in Argentina that is the latest case of alleged sex abuse to rock the Roman Catholic church in one of its Latin American strongholds. The trial is being held behind closed doors...