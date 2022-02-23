World

Octopus farming puts its tentacles out amid growing demand

World’s first octopus farm stirs ethical debate as value of global octopus trade doubles in almost a decade

23 February 2022 - 19:44 By Nathan Allen and Guillermo Martinez

Spurred on by soaring demand for seafood, a Spanish company plans to open the first commercial octopus farm next year but, as scientists discover more about the enigmatic animals, some warn it could be an ethical and environmental disaster.

“This is a global milestone,” said Roberto Romero, aquaculture director at Nueva Pescanova, the company pouring €65m (R1.1bn) into the farm, pending environmental approval from local authorities...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Zanzibar’s sea farming women soak up perks of seaweed alternative World
  2. 10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA Travel
  3. My Octopus Teacher squad didn't go big after Oscar win, instead they give ... Lifestyle
  4. Oscar for Octopus? Tentacles tensing News
  5. SA companies urged to become 'whale safe' and avoid deep-sea collisions South Africa

Most read

  1. Octopus farming puts its tentacles out amid growing demand World
  2. 300-million doses gather dust as global vaccine supply outstrips demand World
  3. Blocked everywhere: Biden could shut Russia out of the tech world World
  4. Bishop ‘filmed his steamy sex romps with young seminarians’ World
  5. Eye on the world — February 24 2022 World

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...