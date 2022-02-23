Octopus farming puts its tentacles out amid growing demand
World’s first octopus farm stirs ethical debate as value of global octopus trade doubles in almost a decade
23 February 2022 - 19:44
Spurred on by soaring demand for seafood, a Spanish company plans to open the first commercial octopus farm next year but, as scientists discover more about the enigmatic animals, some warn it could be an ethical and environmental disaster.
“This is a global milestone,” said Roberto Romero, aquaculture director at Nueva Pescanova, the company pouring €65m (R1.1bn) into the farm, pending environmental approval from local authorities...
