Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t, Biden under intense scrutiny

President’s consultations with allies are in stark contrast to last year’s chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan

He threatened to impose the harshest sanctions ever on Russia. He worked to galvanise US allies into a united front. He supplied Ukraine with more weapons than any American president before him. And he beefed up US forces on Nato’s eastern flank as reassurance of his commitment.



Despite US President Joe Biden’s efforts to head off a Russian attack against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin was undeterred. On Thursday, he invaded the country...