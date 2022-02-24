There will be Vlad: why Putin’s pride can only lead to his fall

He has fallen into the autocrats’ trap, and history has many examples of what will almost inevitably follow

The worst has now happened in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invaded it.



It’s a dark moment for Russia, for Ukraine, for Europe — the darkest in Putin’s two decades at the helm. It is also a point of no return for Russia’s leader, and one with lasting consequences for the world...