World

European, Russian airspace bans echo those of Cold War

For now they are having little effect, but this could change if EU follows lead of UK and central and eastern Europe

27 February 2022 - 17:54 By Anthony Palazzo and Yuliya Fedorinova

Russian airlines have been barred from flying over several European countries, shutting off carriers such as Aeroflot from the shortest routes heading west. 

Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia prohibited Russian planes from landing or overflying their airspace on Saturday, joining Poland, Bulgaria, Moldova, the Czech Republic and the UK, which earlier issued similar declarations in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Tearful Ukrainians protest outside Russian embassy in Cape Town Multimedia
  2. Companies scramble to assess impact of sanctions on Russia Business Times
  3. Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukrainian leader pleads for help World
  4. Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 28 2022 World
  2. Putin ‘frustrated with slow takeover progress’ that could cost him on many ... World
  3. West’s SWIFT bank sanctions will hurt Russia, but will they save Ukraine? World
  4. European, Russian airspace bans echo those of Cold War World
  5. No laughing matter: cometh the hour, cometh the comedian World

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...