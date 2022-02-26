European, Russian airspace bans echo those of Cold War
For now they are having little effect, but this could change if EU follows lead of UK and central and eastern Europe
27 February 2022 - 17:54
Russian airlines have been barred from flying over several European countries, shutting off carriers such as Aeroflot from the shortest routes heading west.
Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia prohibited Russian planes from landing or overflying their airspace on Saturday, joining Poland, Bulgaria, Moldova, the Czech Republic and the UK, which earlier issued similar declarations in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
