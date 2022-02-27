Putin ‘frustrated with slow takeover progress’ that could cost him on many levels
Russia is facing a strong Ukrainian defence, which will give the latter’s allies time to funnel weaponry its way
27 February 2022 - 17:55
Russia’s plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
A person familiar with Russian planning said the military would have hoped for faster progress. The Kremlin has declined to comment on details of the military operation and its defence ministry says the campaign has been successful...
