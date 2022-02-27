Ukraine wins the social media war one TikTok at a time
How social media’s citizen journalists are making Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘the most documented war in history’
28 February 2022 - 19:07
Russia’s war for Ukraine’s territory is being waged with tanks and artillery, but the battle for the world’s hearts and minds is being fought largely on social media — and there, at least, Vladimir Putin is losing.
Cellphone videos of desperate Ukrainians huddled in subways have a power difficult to convey in words. Images captured by ordinary citizens have helped spark concern about Russia’s possible use of (illegal) cluster munitions. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has used social media to assure the country he’s still in office and fighting...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.