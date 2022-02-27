Ukraine wins the social media war one TikTok at a time

How social media’s citizen journalists are making Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘the most documented war in history’

Russia’s war for Ukraine’s territory is being waged with tanks and artillery, but the battle for the world’s hearts and minds is being fought largely on social media — and there, at least, Vladimir Putin is losing.



Cellphone videos of desperate Ukrainians huddled in subways have a power difficult to convey in words. Images captured by ordinary citizens have helped spark concern about Russia’s possible use of (illegal) cluster munitions. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has used social media to assure the country he’s still in office and fighting...