Ugandan schools ditch the moral panic and open doors to teen moms
Some religious leaders in the East African country oppose the shift, however
01 March 2022 - 20:59
At a tumbledown wooden shack in a fishing village on the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda, 17-year-old Margaret Babirye cuddles her baby at lunch break before dashing back to school — a right she could only have dreamed about before Uganda’s reforms.
Babirye is one of thousands of girls benefiting from a new Ugandan government policy encouraging girls who have given birth to return to class, part of a broader trend documented by Human Rights Watch by which African nations are encouraging young mothers back to school...
