World

Ugandan schools ditch the moral panic and open doors to teen moms

Some religious leaders in the East African country oppose the shift, however

01 March 2022 - 20:59 By Elias Biryabarema

At a tumbledown wooden shack in a fishing village on the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda, 17-year-old Margaret Babirye cuddles her baby at lunch break before dashing back to school — a right she could only have dreamed about before Uganda’s reforms.

Babirye is one of thousands of girls benefiting from a new Ugandan government policy encouraging girls who have given birth to return to class, part of a broader trend documented by Human Rights Watch by which African nations are encouraging young mothers back to school...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. BOOK EXTRACT | How Swahili became Africa’s most spoken language Opinion & Analysis
  2. Killing, torture, looting and plunder in Congo cost Uganda R5bn World
  3. Ugandan author who criticised president out on bail after nearly a month World
  4. How place of birth shapes Africans’ chances of going to university Opinion & Analysis
  5. Is Uganda selling its soul to China, while fighting corruption and militants? World

Most read

  1. Ugandan schools ditch the moral panic and open doors to teen moms World
  2. Nuclear threat: can the world afford to call Putin’s bluff? World
  3. From the US to Australia, the world says nostrovia to Russian brands World
  4. Will flaky rich nations chip in $60bn to protect nature in developing countries? World
  5. Eye on the world — March 2 2022 World

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA