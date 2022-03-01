Will flaky rich nations chip in $60bn to protect nature in developing countries?

US, EU, UK, Japan and others urged to support ‘relatively modest’ annual funding target to restore planet’s ecosystems

As talks on a new global pact to protect nature ramp up this month, international green groups have called on the world’s richest nations to commit at least $60bn a year to protect and restore biodiversity in developing countries.



Governments are working to finalise an agreement to safeguard the planet’s plants, animals and ecosystems — similar to the Paris climate accord — at a two-part UN summit due to conclude in May in the Chinese city of Kunming...