World

Will flaky rich nations chip in $60bn to protect nature in developing countries?

US, EU, UK, Japan and others urged to support ‘relatively modest’ annual funding target to restore planet’s ecosystems

01 March 2022 - 20:57 By Michael Taylor

As talks on a new global pact to protect nature ramp up this month, international green groups have called on the world’s richest nations to commit at least $60bn a year to protect and restore biodiversity in developing countries.

Governments are working to finalise an agreement to safeguard the planet’s plants, animals and ecosystems — similar to the Paris climate accord — at a two-part UN summit due to conclude in May in the Chinese city of Kunming...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. For the world’s whales, climate change has picked up where harpoons left off Science
  2. Mining imperils mysterious deep-sea critters that could save the planet World
  3. Extreme weather events could speed up wrinkles and grey hair News
  4. Size isn’t everything but rather the survival of the thinnest ... roots News
  5. Seaing the light: start-up set to weed out cows’ climate-warming burps World

Most read

  1. Ugandan schools ditch the moral panic and open doors to teen moms World
  2. Nuclear threat: can the world afford to call Putin’s bluff? World
  3. From the US to Australia, the world says nostrovia to Russian brands World
  4. Will flaky rich nations chip in $60bn to protect nature in developing countries? World
  5. Eye on the world — March 2 2022 World

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA