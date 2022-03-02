Watch this airspace. Russia’s air force seems to have gone MIA

What happened to the Russian air force? US officials and experts are stumped at its cautious approach

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilise the vast Russian air power that its military assembled to dominate Ukraine’s skies.



But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen Moscow act far more delicately with its air power, so much so that US officials can’t exactly explain what’s driving Russia’s apparent risk-averse behaviour...