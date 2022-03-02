Watch this airspace. Russia’s air force seems to have gone MIA
What happened to the Russian air force? US officials and experts are stumped at its cautious approach
02 March 2022 - 19:31
Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilise the vast Russian air power that its military assembled to dominate Ukraine’s skies.
But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen Moscow act far more delicately with its air power, so much so that US officials can’t exactly explain what’s driving Russia’s apparent risk-averse behaviour...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.