After two years of isolation, one of world’s last Covid Zero holdouts reopens
While most of Australia’s borders gradually reopened in 2021, Western Australia stayed closed amid acute labour shortage
03 March 2022 - 20:42
The shrinking Covid Zero club just lost another member.
Western Australia finally reopened its borders to vaccinated travelers on Thursday, after almost two years of closures that were intended to stamp out the coronavirus. That means the entire continent is now once again open to tourists and foreign workers. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.