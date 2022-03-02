After two years of isolation, one of world’s last Covid Zero holdouts reopens

While most of Australia’s borders gradually reopened in 2021, Western Australia stayed closed amid acute labour shortage

The shrinking Covid Zero club just lost another member.



Western Australia finally reopened its borders to vaccinated travelers on Thursday, after almost two years of closures that were intended to stamp out the coronavirus. That means the entire continent is now once again open to tourists and foreign workers. ..