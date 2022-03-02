Oligarchs’ hopes sink as the West starts grabbing their showy superyachts
You’ll be relieved to hear, though, that Putin managed to sail his one out of harm’s way before he invaded Ukraine
03 March 2022 - 20:42
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht, the world’s largest by volume, was seized by German authorities in Hamburg, according to Forbes.
The German government has frozen the Dilbar, Usmanov’s 156m yacht, the publication said. Built in 2016 and named after his mother, the boat is estimated to be worth $594m (R9.1bn)...
