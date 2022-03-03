What happens if chemical fertiliser is banned? Sri Lanka has found out

The government’s move risks undermining support among a key demographic as crop yields plummet

WM Seneviratne sat watching a mechanised harvester slice through the jade green fields around him in eastern Sri Lanka’s Agbopura village one recent morning, aware that this year’s harvest would be only a fraction of what he was used to.



“I cannot recall any time in the past when we had to struggle so much to get a decent harvest,” said Seneviratne, a lean 65-year-old with a shock of silver hair, who has been farming since he was a child...