World

Covid shrinks the brain, and we don’t yet know if the damage is permanent

A study of infected people has found a 0.2% to 2% reduction in grey matter, representing up to 10 years of ageing

08 March 2022 - 19:28 By Jason Gale

Even a mild case of Covid-19 can damage the brain and addle thinking, scientists found in a study that highlights the illness’s alarming impact on mental function...

