‘Don’t worry, be happy’ echoes through Odessa as it awaits its turn

People of the port, which has so far escaped shelling, are in good spirits as they wait to see if their city is next in line

From behind sandbags and anti-tank barriers in front of Odessa’s Opera and Ballet Theatre, a familiar if unexpected melody drifted across the near-deserted streets of Ukraine’s main Black Sea port on Tuesday: Don’t Worry, Be Happy...