World

‘Don’t worry, be happy’ echoes through Odessa as it awaits its turn

People of the port, which has so far escaped shelling, are in good spirits as they wait to see if their city is next in line

09 March 2022 - 19:37 By Iryna Nazarchuk and Natalia Zinets

From behind sandbags and anti-tank barriers in front of Odessa’s Opera and Ballet Theatre, a familiar if unexpected melody drifted across the near-deserted streets of Ukraine’s main Black Sea port on Tuesday: Don’t Worry, Be Happy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ukraine's president tells Russians to protest before it's too late World
  2. ‘Get out now!’ South Africans’ tales of terror and tears as they flee Ukraine News
  3. UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk at Chernobyl plant World
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | Ferrari suspends production of cars for Russian market World
  5. Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know right now World

Most read

  1. It may have saved our lives, but will it kill our freedom? World
  2. Rumbles of Ukraine war will be felt in grumbles of tummies around the world World
  3. ‘Don’t worry, be happy’ echoes through Odessa as it awaits its turn World
  4. Green energy is not for us, but greenbacks are, says Nigeria World
  5. Eye on the world — March 10 2022 World

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...