World

It may have saved our lives, but will it kill our freedom?

Tech has been put to good use in the pandemic, but what’s in store now that it’s moving to endemic?

09 March 2022 - 19:36 By Umberto Bacchi

The two-year fight against Covid-19 has turned technology into a weapon of choice to defeat the virus, but experts now worry it will outlive the pandemic and normalise mass surveillance...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. African software developers using artificial intelligence to fight inequality Africa
  2. ‘If true, this is an earthquake’: Israeli police accused of spying on their own World
  3. Human rights groups voice concern about allegations of surveillance in El ... World
  4. How Covid gave African countries the opportunity to improve public health Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. It may have saved our lives, but will it kill our freedom? World
  2. Rumbles of Ukraine war will be felt in grumbles of tummies around the world World
  3. ‘Don’t worry, be happy’ echoes through Odessa as it awaits its turn World
  4. Green energy is not for us, but greenbacks are, says Nigeria World
  5. Eye on the world — March 10 2022 World

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...