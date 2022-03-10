Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back

Cash transfers and crypto wallets from Russia into the UAE have accelerated over the past two weeks, according to sources

The Gupta brothers stand accused of pillaging billions of dollars from SA. Isabel dos Santos is sought by Angolan authorities on suspicion of embezzling state funds. Bulgarian prosecutors say gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov is the leader of an organised crime group...