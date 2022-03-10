World

Birth amid death: pregnant mothers and newborns face hell in Ukraine

Bombing of maternity ward underscores urgency of getting help to pregnant women and babies

10 March 2022 - 20:24 By Therese Raphael

Amid the sounds of air raid sirens, Mariia Shostak lay in intensive care. Wearing a disposable shirt and no shoes, she was wheeled down to a cellar shelter and saw her newborn son, Arthur, for the first time. Shostak’s was the first recorded war birth, a caesarean section on February 25, according to an account posted by the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA). She was one of the lucky ones...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘I just want to kill Russians’: meet the foreign fighters flocking to Ukraine World
  2. ‘Don’t worry, be happy’ echoes through Odessa as it awaits its turn World
  3. Rumbles of Ukraine war will be felt in grumbles of tummies around the world World
  4. You might fall over, but please don’t shoot yourselves or our soldiers World

Most read

  1. Birth amid death: pregnant mothers and newborns face hell in Ukraine World
  2. Is the Russian bear still half asleep? Experts question army’s prowess World
  3. Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back World
  4. Coughing up for throat drops could track undiagnosed Omicron infections World
  5. Eye on the world — March 11 2022 World

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT