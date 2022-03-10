Birth amid death: pregnant mothers and newborns face hell in Ukraine
Bombing of maternity ward underscores urgency of getting help to pregnant women and babies
10 March 2022 - 20:24
Amid the sounds of air raid sirens, Mariia Shostak lay in intensive care. Wearing a disposable shirt and no shoes, she was wheeled down to a cellar shelter and saw her newborn son, Arthur, for the first time. Shostak’s was the first recorded war birth, a caesarean section on February 25, according to an account posted by the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA). She was one of the lucky ones...
