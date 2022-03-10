Birth amid death: pregnant mothers and newborns face hell in Ukraine

Bombing of maternity ward underscores urgency of getting help to pregnant women and babies

Amid the sounds of air raid sirens, Mariia Shostak lay in intensive care. Wearing a disposable shirt and no shoes, she was wheeled down to a cellar shelter and saw her newborn son, Arthur, for the first time. Shostak’s was the first recorded war birth, a caesarean section on February 25, according to an account posted by the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA). She was one of the lucky ones...