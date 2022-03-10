World

Eye on the world — March 11 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

10 March 2022 - 20:22 By Reuters

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Birth amid death: pregnant mothers and newborns face hell in Ukraine World
  2. Is the Russian bear still half asleep? Experts question army’s prowess World
  3. Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back World
  4. Coughing up for throat drops could track undiagnosed Omicron infections World
  5. Eye on the world — March 11 2022 World

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT