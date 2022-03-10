WATCH | How a South African student escaped the Russian invasion
Medical student Mandisa Malindisa was due to return to SA the day Russia unleashed war on Ukraine
10 March 2022 - 14:01
South African medical student Mandisa Malindisa says she was living the “European dream” in “beautiful” Ukraine...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.