World

WATCH | How a South African student escaped the Russian invasion

Medical student Mandisa Malindisa was due to return to SA the day Russia unleashed war on Ukraine

10 March 2022 - 14:01 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

South African medical student Mandisa Malindisa says she was living the “European dream” in “beautiful” Ukraine...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UKRAINE WRAP | Russia's Lavrov says on Ukraine: West is behaving dangerously World
  2. UKRAINE WRAP | White House says it would take steps if Russia seizes assets of ... World
  3. Ukraine invasion sparks political war of words in Western Cape Politics
  4. Putin misjudged Ukraine but will persist, US spy chief says World

Most read

  1. Birth amid death: pregnant mothers and newborns face hell in Ukraine World
  2. Is the Russian bear still half asleep? Experts question army’s prowess World
  3. Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back World
  4. Coughing up for throat drops could track undiagnosed Omicron infections World
  5. Eye on the world — March 11 2022 World

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT