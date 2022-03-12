As firms rush out of Russia, what about the workers they’re leaving behind?

A number of companies say they will continue to pay their employees and keep up leases, but is it sustainable?

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, companies rushed behind the Iron Curtain to plant their flag in Russian soil. Icons of capitalism, from Apple to McDonald’s to Adidas, went on to build profitable businesses in the ensuing years as consumers clamoured for a slice of Western lifestyle. In just a few short days, those long-standing ties have unravelled. ..