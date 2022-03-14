World

Australia, Netherlands arm themselves to down Russia over MH17

The two are taking legal action, saying Russia refuses to take responsibility for the incident which killed 298 people

14 March 2022 - 19:41 By Kirsty Needham

Australia and the Netherlands say they have begun joint legal action against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 eight years ago...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Angry families of MH17 victims accuse Russia of lying World
  2. Russia says further MH17 consultations with Australia, the Netherlands are ... World
  3. Three Russians, one Ukrainian face murder charges for flight MH17 World
  4. Scenes of hell at MH17's final resting place Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Oil right now: India cosies up to Russia for cheap fuel World
  2. Australia, Netherlands arm themselves to down Russia over MH17 World
  3. Eye in the sky: satellite images tracking war can paint a foggy picture World
  4. The death of globalisation: what we gain, we lose World
  5. Eye on the world — March 15 2022 World

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone