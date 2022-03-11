World

Eye in the sky: satellite images tracking war can paint a foggy picture

Ability to track troop movements in Ukraine in real time can be slanted, with most of the data provided by one side

14 March 2022 - 19:41 By Marc Champion

Satellite images showing the dispersal of a now-infamous Russian military column north of Kyiv are proving both the extraordinary ability of publicly available technologies to track the war in Ukraine as it happens — and their limitations. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv World
  2. Even on a sunny day, signs of a dark history with Russia were all over Kyiv Lifestyle
  3. Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities World
  4. Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again World

Most read

  1. Oil right now: India cosies up to Russia for cheap fuel World
  2. Australia, Netherlands arm themselves to down Russia over MH17 World
  3. Eye in the sky: satellite images tracking war can paint a foggy picture World
  4. The death of globalisation: what we gain, we lose World
  5. Eye on the world — March 15 2022 World

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone