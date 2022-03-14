World

Oil right now: India cosies up to Russia for cheap fuel

India considers buying discounted Russian oil and commodities, officials say

14 March 2022 - 19:41 By Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar

India is considering taking up a Russian offer to buy its crude oil and other commodities at discounted prices with payment via a rupee-rouble transaction, two Indian officials said, amid tough Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine...

