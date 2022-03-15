×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

In Burkina Faso, forcing a girl into marriage means one less mouth to feed

Though illegal, this is the reality in the poverty-stricken country, but some girls have found refuge at a Catholic shelter

15 March 2022 - 18:21 By Anne Mimault

The thought of spending her life with a man she had never met was too much for Marie...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Burkina Faso national conference approves 3-year military-led transition Africa
  2. Burkina Faso investigates blast that killed over 60 at gold miners market Africa
  3. Church member 'gifted' a child bride loses appeal on rape conviction News
  4. UN condemns Zimbabwe child marriages as girl dies after giving birth Africa
  5. Only half of women in developing world in charge of their own bodies - UN Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world March 16 2022 World
  2. Danger be damned: medics work around the clock to save vulnerable Ukrainians World
  3. As if things couldn’t get any worse, Russia faces a $150bn default monster World
  4. In Burkina Faso, forcing a girl into marriage means one less mouth to feed World
  5. You’d better believe it: Russian state TV employee blasts war on air World

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF