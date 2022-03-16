×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Eye on the world — March 17 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

16 March 2022 - 20:11 By Reuters

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fool’s gold: why it’s anchors aweigh for Russia’s bullion World
  2. Eye on the world — March 17 2022 World
  3. Business closed: corporate donors snub Trump allies in the GOP World
  4. Suffer the surrogate babies and those who look after them World
  5. Veiled threat: religious tensions rise as Indian court upholds hijab ban for ... World

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA