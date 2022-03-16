Veiled threat: religious tensions rise as Indian court upholds hijab ban for pupils
The ban in Karnataka has sparked protests by Muslim pupils and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu pupils
16 March 2022 - 20:11
Hardline Hindu groups are demanding restrictions on wearing the hijab in classrooms in more Indian states after a court upheld a ban on the traditional Islamic headscarf in Karnataka state, worrying Muslim pupils who had protested the ban...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.