×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Eye on the world — March 18 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

17 March 2022 - 20:59

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The SpaceX factor: How Musk’s Starlink brings internet to Ukraine World
  2. Not so Priti: anti-immigrant Patel has no time for UK’s pro-Ukrainian warm ... World
  3. Stay nimble and respond quickly: that’s how South Korea is beating Covid World
  4. Strategic move? Blackmail? US’s risky threat to China strikes a nerve World
  5. Eye on the world — March 18 2022 World

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested