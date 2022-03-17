Not so Priti: anti-immigrant Patel has no time for UK’s pro-Ukrainian warm fuzzies
Hardline stance taken by home secretary, a child of refugees, finds her out of step with her party and with the country
17 March 2022 - 21:00
In the late 1960s, smelling genocide in the air, Sushil and Anjana Patel fled Uganda for the UK. They thrived in their new country, establishing a chain of news agents in London and Hertfordshire while Idi Amin slaughtered their fellow Gujaratis back home. Today their daughter is the biggest obstacle to Ukrainians seeking refuge in Britain from Vladimir Putin’s merciless war machine. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.