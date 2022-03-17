×

World

Not so Priti: anti-immigrant Patel has no time for UK’s pro-Ukrainian warm fuzzies

Hardline stance taken by home secretary, a child of refugees, finds her out of step with her party and with the country

17 March 2022 - 21:00 By Adrian Wooldridge

In the late 1960s, smelling genocide in the air, Sushil and Anjana Patel fled Uganda for the UK. They thrived in their new country, establishing a chain of news agents in London and Hertfordshire while Idi Amin slaughtered their fellow Gujaratis back home. Today their daughter is the biggest obstacle to Ukrainians seeking refuge in Britain from Vladimir Putin’s merciless war machine.  ..

