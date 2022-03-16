The SpaceX factor: How Musk’s Starlink brings internet to Ukraine

There is concern, however, that billionaires and satellite companies are beginning to clutter space

As the US and its allies provide Ukraine with aid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government is also getting assistance from a less likely source: Elon Musk. Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war and Ukraine publicly pleaded for help, Musk’s SpaceX enabled its Starlink satellite broadband service in Ukraine and began shipping additional dishes. Those dishes are especially valuable now that Russia’s military is targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. “Received the second shipment of Starlink stations!” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, tweeted on March 9. “@elonmusk keeps his word!”..