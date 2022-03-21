×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Duty of care: Obamacare proves that better healthcare means more wealth

The 12 states holding out against its expansion are laggards in job-market strength and income growth

21 March 2022 - 18:54 By Matthew A. Winkler

Obamacare gave Americans a lot to argue about before it became law in 2010. One contentious question concerned its eventual economic effect, with supporters saying it would invigorate businesses by freeing them from burdensome healthcare costs and opponents warning of a drag produced by tax increases and government bureaucracy. A decade’s worth of data has now rendered a partial verdict: states that have fully embraced the Affordable Care Act are enjoying healthier labour markets and stronger income growth than those that haven’t...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare World
  2. Biden revives LGBT protections against healthcare discrimination World
  3. Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to dump Medicaid work case World
  4. Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages World

Most read

  1. No such thing as a ‘truly neutral position’ for India in Russia war World
  2. How market state innovations could ease Ukraine’s suffering World
  3. Duty of care: Obamacare proves that better healthcare means more wealth World
  4. P&O shows how easy it is for UK firms to break the law and ruin staff’s lives World
  5. Eye on the world — March 21 2022 World

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia