P&O shows how easy it is for UK firms to break the law and ruin staff’s lives

Shipping line’s firing of 800 workers illustrates the weakness of UK labour regulations and sets dangerous precedent

At 7.39am on Thursday morning, UK-based P&O Ferries sent a tweet to customers waiting to get boats to Calais in northern France, Ireland and the Netherlands. “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.” It apologised for the inconvenience. Many similar tweets have followed...